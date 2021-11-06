FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,324 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.00 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

