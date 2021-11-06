FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at $517,840,473.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,234,075 shares of company stock worth $161,766,626. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

NYSE:U opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

