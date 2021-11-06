FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.