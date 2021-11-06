FORA Capital LLC Invests $53,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

FHB opened at $28.73 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

