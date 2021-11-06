FORA Capital LLC Has $45,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Itron by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 247,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 105,199 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 46.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $79.12 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

