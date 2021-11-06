FORA Capital LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 68.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 76.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 25.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.