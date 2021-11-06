FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI opened at $59.24 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

