Fmr LLC Sells 137 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $104.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.