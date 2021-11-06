Fmr LLC Raises Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

