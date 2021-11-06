Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 5,355.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after purchasing an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

