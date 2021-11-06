Fmr LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1,923,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 444,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.