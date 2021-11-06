Fmr LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

FMAT stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

