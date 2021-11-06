Fmr LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $150.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.