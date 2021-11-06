FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter surpass the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides is likely to support the company’s sales in 2021. It should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. New products should drive its top line this year. The buyout of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp also remains committed to boost shareholders’ value and drive free cash flows. However, it faces headwinds from higher costs including raw material and logistics, which may hurt margins. Higher research and development (R&D) spending is another concern. Volumes are also expected to remain under pressure in North America.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

