Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDYPY. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

