Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.73 ($215.21).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £126.70 ($165.53) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of £138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

