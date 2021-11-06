Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 7,719,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,750. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

