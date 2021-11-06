Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Flow has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and $135.89 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.82 or 0.00022499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.19 or 0.07291540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.10 or 1.00304935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 309,372,236 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

