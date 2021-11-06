Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of FND traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

