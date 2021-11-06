FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

NYSE:FLT opened at $244.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $229.79 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

