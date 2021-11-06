Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98. Five9 has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.