FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FirstService were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ FSV opened at $195.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.