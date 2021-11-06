First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

