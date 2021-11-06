First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $13,608,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

