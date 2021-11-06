First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Middlesex Water worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,139 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.