First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 64,317 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

