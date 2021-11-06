First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 247.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

