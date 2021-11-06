First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.63. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,800. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

