First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 125.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $851.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.18 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 36.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

