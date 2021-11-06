First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

