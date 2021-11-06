Financial Analysis: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.31 $5.05 million $0.13 25.85

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Century Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Century Bank currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp 13.21% 7.43% 0.44%

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats U.S. Century Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.