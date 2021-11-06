Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.74

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 7799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research firms have commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.