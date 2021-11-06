FedNat (FNHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNHC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

