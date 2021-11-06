Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51,927 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $179.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

