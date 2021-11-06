Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 385,427 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $25.69 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

