Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $144,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $33.94 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

