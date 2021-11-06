Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $698,000 Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

