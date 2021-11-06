Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

