Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Critical Review

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $835.49 million 12.34 $131.71 million $4.52 29.33 New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.66 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -34.61

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 18.33% 6.77% 2.10% New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 9 5 0 2.36 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $117.23, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

