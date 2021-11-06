Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $0.99. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 10,707,486 shares.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

