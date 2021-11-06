Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

