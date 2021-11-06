Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.53 million and $7,727.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

