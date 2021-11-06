Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Facebook worth $1,083,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 258.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 165,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $5,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

