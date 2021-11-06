F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $7,332,993. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 361,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,538. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $139.73 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.97.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

