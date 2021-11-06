F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 171,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,944. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

