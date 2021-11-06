Eyenovia (EYEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 397,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,308. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.01.

EYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 159,430 shares of company stock valued at $634,132. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

