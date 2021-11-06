Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.99

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.99 and last traded at $199.42, with a volume of 623435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.