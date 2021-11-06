Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.05, with a volume of 29676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

