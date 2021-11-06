Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.43.

Shares of EXPE traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

