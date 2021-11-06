eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eXp World stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of eXp World worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

